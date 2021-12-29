APSU Men’s Basketball hosts UT Martin, Thursday

Austin Peay (4-6 | 0-0 OVC) vs. UT Martin Skyhawks (4-8 | 0-0 OVC)

Thursday, December 30th, 2021 | 7:30pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team returns home to open Ohio Valley Conference play on Thursday, December 30th against UT Martin. Tip-off is set for 7:30pm inside the Winfield Dunn Center.

Series History

Series Record vs. UT Martin: Austin Peay leads 78-32

Last Meeting: February 11th, 2021 | Clarksville, TN | Austin Peay 71, UT Martin 50

Watch Live

ESPN+ (Barry Gresham – PBP, Bob Belvin – Color)

About the APSU Governors

Austin Peay State University enters OVC play with an overall record of 4-6 and has dropped three straight. In their last outing back on December 18th, the Govs fell to in-state foe Vanderbilt, 77-51. Heading into Thursday’s contest the APSU Govs are averaging 69.2 points per game and shooting 44.2 percent from the field.

Skyhawks Down

Austin Peay State University is 42-10 against UT Martin in Clarksville and has won four straight over the Skyhawks inside the Winfield Dunn Center. APSU hasn’t lost at home against UT Martin since January 26th, 2017.

Home Sweet Home

APSU has won four straight OVC home openers. During the four-game win streak, the Govs are averaging 80.8 points per game and winning by a margin of 14.3 points.

Nate James Making A Name In The OVC

APSU men’s basketball head coach Nate James looks to become just the third coach in school history to win his conference opener. James can join Matt Figger (2017) and George Fisher (1962) as the only coaches to do so.

Defend The Dunn

Austin Peay State University along with Middle Tennessee State and Tennessee are the only three NCAA Division I teams in the state of Tennessee to have an undefeated record at home.

Hometown Man Leading The Way

Redshirt senior and Clarksville native Tariq Silver leads the APSU Govs at 12.9 points per game. Silver leads the Govs with 28 three-pointers and is shooting 41.6 percent from the field.

Crashing The Boards

Freshman Elijah Hutchins-Everett ranks third in the OVC at 7.6 rebounds per contest. The Orange, NJ, native also ranks fourth in the OVC with 2.7 offensive rebounds per game and eighth with 4.8 defensive rebounds per game.

Tickets

Season tickets for the 2021-22 campaign are on sale now. Please visit letsgopeay.com/buytickets or contact the APSU Govs Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329) for more information.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

Following Thursday’s contest, the Govs hit the road for the first time during OVC play, squaring off with Southeast Missouri on Saturday, January 1st. Tip-off is set for 4:00pm.

Follow The APSU Govs

For all the latest information on Austin Peay State University Athletics, please visit letsgopeay.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the Govs on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.