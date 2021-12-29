Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for December 29th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of December 29th, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Trooper is anxiously waiting for his new family. He is an adorable, young Collie Shepherd mix and has appropriate vaccinations. He was brought to MCACC along with his 2 almost identical brothers, Shane and Steven and they all just want to be in their forever homes. For more details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Pessa is a young, female Domestic shorthair Calico. She has very pretty coloring and will be a wonderful companion. She is current on vaccinations, spayed and litter trained. Since she is already spayed she usually can go home the same day!

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Cats Are Us

Gypsy is a beautiful long haired tricolor girl. She is very sweet and a little shy at first, but once she warms up she is the perfect companion. She just needs the perfect family to shower her with love and affection. She is updated on vaccinations, spayed and litter trained. She does prefer to be in a dog-free home.

Gypsy is currently available at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Mickey is a fine, sweet male Orange Tabby who loves playing with other kitties and just having fun. He was a bit shy at first to new surroundings but with love and patience, he has come out of his shell and is such a joyful little guy. He is current on vaccinations, neutered and litter trained.

You can find Mickey through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email *protected email*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County ( CATS)

Murphy is ready for his new home!! This handsome guy is a small Tiger Striped Tabby. He’s very friendly, affectionate, and good with other cats. Up to date on vaccinations, neutered, litter trained, and on flea/tick prevention.

Murphy can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Traveler is ready for his forever family. He’s a smart, handsome 4-year old neutered Hound mix. He is up to date on all vaccinations and is heartworm negative. He is a very sweet guy and already knows some basic commands. He loves outdoor activities and would be a great running or hiking buddy.

Come find Traveler through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Nimbus is one handsome American Bulldog mix. He is a big guy, weighing in at 85 pounds and is up to date on all vaccinations, neutered, microchipped, house and crate trained. He is great with dogs, children and inside cats. He found himself in rescue through no fault of his own and is just wanting his own “furever” family for the New Year.

This guy can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Saffron is the only pup left from her litter that is waiting for her own home. She is a 2-month-old Heeler/Australian Cattle dog mix. She is a typical playful, inquisitive puppy. Her vaccinations are age-appropriate up to date and the rescue will pay for her spay at their vet. She does use a doggie door but will need continued support and encouragement. Remember, she is still a puppy.

You can find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Sophia Grace is quite the diva! Honestly, she is just so fun. Sophia Grace is a delightful 6-year-old Boxer mix. She absolutely loves being with her people, is house trained, and is current on all vaccinations. She is very energetic and happy. She does prefer to be the only dog in the home.

If you are interested in meeting her and want more information please reach out to Lisa or Viktoria at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5741 www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-0/13131668363592