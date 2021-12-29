Clarksville Downtown parking app goes live in January

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville is kicking off the new year by launching a new partnership with ParkMobile for downtown parking. The convenient, contactless parking app puts downtown Clarksville parking information in the palm of the user’s hands and makes paying for parking easier than ever.

Beginning January 3rd, ParkMobile parking services will be available in Downtown Clarksville. Through the app, users will be able to pay for street or garage parking, find open spots based on their location, track how much time their spot has left, and more, all without having to use a meter or kiosk. Monthly parking permits will also be issued through ParkMobile’s payment system, making it quick and easy to renew monthly permits.As part of this partnership, ParkMobile will service 234 on and off-street spaces throughout the downtown area. First Street and Second Street will be mixed-use, allowing users to pay at the street meter or through ParkMobile. The Cumberland Garages in downtown Clarksville will also be mixed-use with brand new pay machines to be installed soon that are ParkMobile enabled.

This partnership will not only enhance the parking experience for our Downtown Clarksville commuters and visitors but will also allow for better efficiency and management as our downtown continues to flourish,” City Parking Manager Michael Palmore said. “ParkMobile also brings our parking management into the 21st century with contactless payment, push notification reminders, and more. It’s going to change the way we park downtown for the better.

ParkMobile’s partnership with the City also streamlines the parking for those coming from other local agencies and cities. Austin Peay State University (APSU) deployed ParkMobile in 2020, meaning the same app that students, professors, and faculty are used to will now directly translate to Downtown Clarksville.

Better yet, ParkMobile is also widely used in cities throughout Tennessee, including Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga, and Knoxville, with over 326,000 registered users in the state.

The ParkMobile app is available on both the Apple Store and the Google Play Store.

Apple: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/parkmobile-find-parking/id365399299

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=net.sharewire.parkmobilev2&hl=en_US&gl=US

For more information about ParkMobile, go to https://parkmobile.io

For information regarding downtown parking, go to https://bit.ly/3mG0zQT