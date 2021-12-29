63.5 F
Clarksville Police arrest Sharanda Dooley for Shots Fired, Crash in Britton Springs area

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that Officers have made an arrest. Sharanda Dooley (Black Female), July 23rd, 1986, has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail. The charges are Aggravated Robbery, Extortion, and Aggravated Kidnapping.

The incident started earlier in the evening on December 28th, 2021 at an address on Caskey Drive when Mrs. Dooley entered a home taking property, and a 17-year-old juvenile at gunpoint.

Mrs. Dooley returned to the Caskey Drive location and attempted to take more property. When confronted the juvenile was able to get away.
 
Officers were able to apprehend Mrs. Dooley after she wrecked attempting to evade the Officers in the area.
 
This is still an active investigation and CPD will not be releasing any further information at this time to include the information of the juvenile victim.

Sharonda Dooley

Name: Sharonda Patrice Dooley
Gender: F
Race: B
Arresting Officer: Mazuera
Charged With: Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Robbery, Extortion
Bond: $80,000
Booked: Montgomery County Jail

