Montgomery County Animal Care and Control Closure Schedule

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) will be closed Wednesday, December 29th, 2021, through Saturday, January 1st, 2022.

Several employees from the shelter, which is already in need of additional staff, have been affected by COVID-19 Coronavirus. Animal Control is scheduled to reopen during normal operating hours on Monday, January 3rd, 2022.

MCACC will respond to emergency-related calls only through Monday, January 3rd, 2021. This includes police/fire/EMS assistance, aggressive/dangerous dogs, bite investigations, and sick/injured animals. Phones calls will be answered during normal business hours but there will not be sufficient staff to answer all calls for service at this time. Every call will be documented and put into the system for MCACC to respond to as they can.“As with any time Animal Care and Control is required to close, we have staff who are taking care of the animals in our facility. We are also accepting applications at this time from people who are interested in serving our community on behalf of the animals brought to the shelter,” said MCACC Director Dave Kaske.

To apply for a job at MCACC, visit mcgtn.net or call 931.648.5750 for questions.