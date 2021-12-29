Nashville Zoo offers $10 Admission Days

Nashville, TN – Ring in the new year and celebrate 25 years of Nashville Zoo at Grassmere with $10.00 admission on Monday, January 3rd, and Tuesday, January 4th, 2022.

This promotion is only available for purchase in person at the Zoo’s Entry Village ticket counter and cannot be purchased in advance online.

Nashville Zoo is thankful to each guest, member, volunteer, and employee that has played a role in the 25 years of the Zoo’s operation at Grassmere. Come visit for $10.00 and celebrate this milestone with the Zoo.

About Nashville Zoo

Kick off 2022 and visit the Zoo’s familiar guest favorites like Tiger Crossroads, Expedition Peru: Trek of the Andean Bear, and Kangaroo Kickabout. See some new faces that came to Nashville Zoo in 2021 like Murray the 9-month old eland, Garland the 6-month old babirusa, Felix the Sumantran tiger, and Rowan the Masai giraffe.This winter, be sure to check out Nashville Zoo’s Guide to Colder Weather to plan out your visit.

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization and an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, assuring the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. The Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives around the globe as well as in our own backyard.

With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors including our Experience Partners: Coca-Cola Consolidated and Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers, the Zoo is a top Nashville attraction and is consistently voted one of the best places to visit by TripAdvisor, Yelp, and a host of local and national review sites. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit www.nashvillezoo.org