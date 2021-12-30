Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce January 2022 Events, Announcements

Clarksville, TN – On Wednesday, January 5th, 2022, the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the monthly Clarksville Young Professionals (CYP) meeting at noon, featuring FBI Special Agents Matt Foster, Nathan Opie, Brad Smith, and PAO Elizabeth Clement-Webb; sponsored by Union Home Mortgage.

CYP is a platform for young professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active, and contribute to the economic development and high quality of life in our community. For more information contact Sierra Allison at *protected email* Start your 2022 off informed and inspired. On January 11th, listen to both Clarksville Mayor, Joe Pitts, and Montgomery County Mayor, Jim Durrett, speak about the state of their respective governments, reflect on recent successes and outline the vision for the community in 2022 and beyond at the annual Mayors Power Breakfast. The last day to register is January 4th. The cost is $35.00 for Chamber members and $40.00 for non-members. For more information contact Sierra Allison at *protected email* or call 931.245.4342.

Business After Hours will be held on Thursday, January 20th from 5:00pm–7:00pm at Project 2231, 2231 Madison Street. Don’t miss Clarksville’s premier networking event, offered at no cost to Chamber members – make new business connections and enjoy great food and fun! For more information contact Sierra Allison at *protected email*

The Chamber office will be closed on January 17th in observance of Martin Luther King Day.