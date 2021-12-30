Customs House Museum announces Staff Additions, Promotions

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is pleased to announce recent additions to its staff as well as several promotions of current employees.

Channing Grimes has joined the Museum management team as the new Membership, Volunteer & Development Manager. Grimes is a Clarksville native and a graduate of Austin Peay State University (APSU) and Belmont University where she also received a Certified Meeting Planner certification.

Over the past 15 years she has served in a variety of positions including marketing director with Concord Title, event planning manager for Nashville’s Airport Marriott and public relations with Holiday, Inc. Locally, she has been involved with special events and projects for nonprofit organizations in the Clarksville community such as the Montgomery County Bar Association and the Clarksville Association for Down Syndrome.She has been a volunteer with the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center for three years and served on the Museum Guild as Flying High Co-Chair for the 2021 gala fundraiser.

Commenting on her new position, Grimes says, “This is an exciting opportunity because I’m surrounded by a team of talented people within a beautiful facility just brimming with so much history, art and wonderful exhibits. I look forward to building many new relationships in the community and working with people who want our Museum to thrive.”

Another recent addition to the Museum team is Becky Wood as Technical Writer & Managing Editor of Second & Commerce, the Museum’s new quarterly magazine. Wood holds a master’s degree in marketing from Austin Peay State University and a certificate from the Columbia University Publishing Course.

“We are proud to have this new platform to celebrate the arts and history of Clarksville and Montgomery County,” says Wood about the new publication. “Second & Commerce extends our mission beyond the walls of the Museum, allowing us to reach an even broader audience and tell more in-depth stories about our diverse and creative community.”

In addition to these recent hires, Museum Executive Director Frank Lott has announced other current staff promotions. Maegan Collins was recently promoted to Marketing Communications Manager, Yvette Campagna is now Marketing Design Manager, Stacy Mobley has been promoted to Events & Rentals Manager and Ke’Ron Hall is now Events & Rentals Associate.

Meghan Gattignolo has been promoted to Visitor Services Manager and Princess Morris has been hired as Visitor Services Associate.

