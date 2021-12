Liven up your next Party with these Sauces

When getting together with family and friends, consider these four ideas for adding a bit of zest to any party.

BBQ (Barbecue) Roast Turkey — For guests who simply must have turkey on the menu, serve it up barbecue-style by adding barbecue sauce, soy sauce, and Worcestershire sauce to but­ter, lemon, garlic, and onion.

2.— Wontons are for more than just soup. Combining wonton cups with ranch dip, hot sauce. jalapeño pepper, green onion, and celery will add a flavorful taste to diced chicken.3.— Bring some spice to the typical chicken wing by adding cocktail sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and mus­tard to the mix.4.—Serve up tortilla chips with a twist. Bring together hot pepper sauce, avo­cado, black-eyed peas, corn, onion, cilantro, tomatoes, and other fla­vors for a heartier chip dip.The Association for Dressings and Sauces’ website has recipes with ingredient lists and instructions. Visit www.dressings ­sauces.org and search for the recipes by name.