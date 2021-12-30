Tennessee Department of Health reports 341 new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Montgomery County, December 30th, 2021

As of the Lastest Data Released by the Tennessee Department of Health on December 29th

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that in Montgomery County there have been 341 new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported as of Thursday, December 30th, 2021. The total is now 36,010 cases.

There have been five new deaths in Montgomery County due to COVID-19. Total COVID-19 related deaths in Montgomery County are now 471.

On December 29th, there were twenty-four new cases in the age group of 5-18-year-olds reported.

For Tennessee, there were 12,858 new cases of COVID-19 reported as of Tuesday, December 28th. The total cases for Tennessee now stands at 1,412,302. There have beennew deaths in Tennessee due to COVID-19. The total deaths in Tennessee is 20,851.

In the United States, there have been 55,217,211 cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported. That is up 677,410 since Wednesday’s 54,539,901. There have been 2,287 new deaths reported bringing the total in the U.S. to 845,689.

The following is from December 29th.

There have been seventy-five new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Cheatham County. The total in Cheatham County is 7,770. There have been 90 deaths in Cheatham County because of the virus.

Nashville-Davidson County now has 135,941 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of 1,534 cases from Wednesday’s 134,2778. There have been 1,384 (+2) deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.

Ninty-three new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Dickson County. The total is 11,314. There have been 207 (+1) deaths in Dickson County due to the virus.

There have been six new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Houston County. The total in Houston County is 2,003. There have been 52 deaths in Houston County because of the virus.

Twenty-six new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus were reported in Humphreys County. The total is 3,527. There have been 59 deaths in Humphreys County due to the virus.

There have been 137 new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Robertson County. The total in Robertson County is 15,1304. There have been 232 (+1) deaths in Robertson County because of the virus.

Fifteen new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus were reported in Stewart County. The total is 2,333. There have been 44 deaths in Stewart County due to the virus.

Tennessee Confirmed Cases

Download (PDF, Unknown)

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Don’t touch your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home if you are sick

Stay away from people who are sick

COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus infection have a mild respiratory illness with fever, cough, and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 6:00pm CT.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Tennessee Department of Health releases overall COVID-19 Coronavirus numbers for the State one day late.