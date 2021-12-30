Visit Clarksville works to translate website into Spanish

Clarksville, TN – Visit Clarksville is making efforts to become more inclusive within its website platform. The organization’s blog posts are being translated into Spanish to reflect the multicultural community of Clarksville and its visitors.

“Being able to provide this new service to our readers and our community is a big step in a positive direction. The more viewers that can benefit from these articles means more exposure to our local businesses and attractions from a much broader audience,” said Visit Clarksville Chairman Matt Cunningham. “We hope to add German and Korean translations in the future as well,” Cunningham added.

When viewing the blog section on Visit Clarksville’s website at visitclarksvilletn.com/blog, readers can find these translated articles under “Español” in the categories menu at the top and bottom of the page, or by using the direct URL: visitclaksvilletn.com/blog/Espanol. Visit Clarksville currently has six active blogs available in Spanish.Translations are reviewed by a volunteer, Ms. Denise Galbon, a local business owner who is fluent in Spanish. In 2022, Visit Clarksville will be partnering with students through Clarksville’s Adult Literacy Council for Spanish and other language translations.

Visit Clarksville looks forward to this expansion and is excited to offer this service going forward.

About Visit Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission was established by the State of Tennessee in 1979 to positively influences tourism in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area by promoting tourist attractions, hosting conventions and group tours, and engaging in large-scale marketing efforts. In 2015, the organization adopted the Visit Clarksville brand.

Visit Clarksville is governed by nine board of director members and is funded by a portion of the local hotel-motel tax.