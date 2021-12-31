Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball travels to Southeast Missouri, Saturday

Austin Peay (4-7 | 0-1 OVC) at Southeast Missouri (5-9 | 0-1 OVC)

Saturday, January 1st, 2022 | 4:00pm

Cape Girardeau, MO | Show Me Center

Clarksville, TN – Hitting the road for the first time in Ohio Valley Conference play, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team travels to Cape Girardeau, MO, for a showdown with Southeast Missouri on Saturday, January 1st. Tip-off is set for 4:00pm inside the Show Me Center.

Series History

Series Record vs. Southeast Missouri: Austin Peay leads 43-23

Last Meeting: February 16th, 2021 | Cape Girardeau, MO | Austin Peay 81, Southeast Missouri 86

Watch Live

ESPN+ (Jon Halk – PBP, Clay Herrell – Color)

About APSU Men’s Basketball

Austin Peay State University enters Saturday’s contest with an overall record of 4-7 and 0-1 in conference play. The APSU Govs are currently riding a four-game losing streak and dropped its OVC opener at home on Thursday to UT Martin, 65-62. APSU is averaging 68.5 points per game this season and shooting 43.7 percent from the field.

Racking Up The Wins Over SEMO

APSU leads the all-time series over Southeast Missouri, 43-23, and has won 10 of the last 12 meetings. In Cape Girardeau, the Govs have a 16-16 record.

Happy New Year Basketball

For just the second time in school history, the APSU Govs will play on New Years Day. Austin Peay State University is 1-0 on January 1st, defeating Joelton Independents, 24-11 back on January 1st, 1932.

Double-Double Carrawell

Redshirt freshman Caleb Stone-Carrawell notched his first career double-double with 15 points and a career-high 10 rebounds against UT Martin.

Stone-Carrawell was 5-of-12 from the field with three assists and three steals.

Big Man Crashing The Boards

Freshman Elijah Hutchins-Everett ranks third in the OVC at 7.5 rebounds per contest.

The Orange, NJ, native also ranks fourth in the OVC with 2.7 offensive rebounds per game and seven in the OVC with 4.8 defensive rebounds per game.

Three For The Peay

Austin PeayState University has been lethal from behind the three-point line, ranking fifth in the OVC with a .339 three-point field goal percentage.

Tickets

Season tickets for the 2021-22 campaign are on sale now. Please visit letsgopeay.com/buytickets or contact the APSU Govs Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329) for more information.

Follow The APSU Govs

For all the latest information on Austin Peay State University Athletics, please visit letsgopeay.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the APSU Govs on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

Following Saturday’s game, the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team returns home for two straight beginning on Thursday, January 6th against SIU Edwardsville. APSU then hosts Morehead State on Saturday, January 8th.