Friday, December 31, 2021
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office searches for Runaway Juvenile Bethany Edwards

By News Staff
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOClarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.

Bethany Edwards 17, was last seen at her home on Lake Road on Tuesday, December 28th, 2021, at approximately 1:40pm. An hour later she was spotted at the Fortera Credit Union at Dover Crossing.

Edwards is 5 feet 2 inches tall with light brown/blondish hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green jacket, dark colored jogging pants, and green crocs.

She could be traveling in a four-door white or silver sedan and possibly in Kentucky.
 
Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Investigator Matthew Riels at 931.648.0611; submit a tip with the MoCoInfo App; or call 911.
 
You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

