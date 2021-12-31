Try this Warm Dip, Crispy Crackers at your next Party

The next time you’re holding a party at your place, try this light take on a classic dip that’s lower in fat but not in flavor:
Warm Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 20 minutes
Total Time: 35 minutes
Serves: 4 to 6
1 Tbsp olive oil
1 pkg (5 oz) spinach
¹/3 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
¹/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
¹/3 cup grated Asiago cheese
8 oz reduced-fat plain brick-style cream cheese
²/3 cup Greek yogurt
1 tsp lemon zest
1 Tbsp lemon juice
2 cloves garlic, minced
¼ tsp each salt and pepper Pinch cayenne pepper (optional)
2 jars (6 oz) artichoke hearts, well-drained and finely chopped
1 pkg (4.5 oz) Crunchmaster® Multi-Seed Crackers
Preheat oven to 400° F. Heat oil in a large skillet set over medium heat; cook spinach for about 3 minutes or until wilted. Let cool completely. Squeeze out excess moisture and chop finely.
Stir in spinach and artichokes. Scrape into greased 4-cup baking dish. Sprinkle with reserved cheese mixture. Place on baking sheet; bake for about 15 minutes or until heated through and the top is golden brown and melted. Serve warm with crackers.
To make ahead, assemble dip, cover, and refrigerate. Bake just before serving and serve warm.
Nutrition Facts Per 1/6 recipe: Calories 370; Fat 23g; Cholesterol 60mg; Sodium 610mg; Carbohydrate 25g; Fiber 7g; Sugars 3g; Protein 15g
