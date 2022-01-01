APSU Women’s Basketball gets 72-62 win at Southeast Missouri

Cape Girardeau, MO – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head women’s basketball coach Brittany Young picked up her first Ohio Valley Conference win, with four Governors scoring in double-figures, led by a season-high 16 points from Shay-Lee Kirby, en route to a 72-62 win at Southeast Missouri, Saturday, at the Show Me Center.

After a slow start to the contest, Southeast Missouri (4-9, 0-2 OVC) scored the first two baskets of the game and led 4-0 at the 6:11 mark in the first quarter. After going scoreless for the first 4:07 of the contest, Austin Peay (8-4, 1-1 OVC) got on the board with an Ella Sawyer layup.After another Redhawks basket stretched their lead to 6-2, Sawyer and Nina De Leon Negron converted back-to-back layups to tie the contest at six with 3:51 left in the opening quarter. Austin Peay State University and Southeast Missouri traded buckets for the remainder of the first quarter, but the Govs got the final score of the period with a Lyric Cole layup with 1:12 left on the clock and led, 12-10, after ten minutes.

The back-and-forth affair continued early in the second quarter and the APSU Govs trailed, 15-16, before Liz Gibbs scored five-straight points – the first of her season-high 10 points – to give the Governors a five-point lead which they would not give up for the remainder of the game.

After Southeast Missouri’s Taelour Pruitt knocked down a three-pointer to halt the Gibbs run, Kirby drilled triples on back-to-back possessions before stealing a pass and taking it the other way for a fast-break layup to give the Govs a 28-19 lead with 3:29 left in the first half.

With 2:30 left before halftime, Gibbs converted another layup, capping a 10-0 Austin Peay State University run and giving the Govs their first double-digit lead, 30-11. However, Southeast Missouri closed the first half on a 6-1 run and the Governors led, 31-25, at the break.

APSU stretched its lead back to double digits to open the second half, with Kirby burying another three-pointer and Kasey Kidwell knocking down a jumper to push the lead to 36-25 at the 8:46 mark in the third quarter. The Redhawks were able to cut the lead back to nine points with 6:35 left in the quarter, but Yamia Johnson knocked down back-to-back shots to give the Govs a 13-point advantage, 44-31, with 4:39 remaining in the third quarter.

With the lead back down to ten points, Cole gave Austin Peay State University its biggest lead of the game so far with back-to-back layups to put the Govs ahead 48-34 with 3:17 left in the period. Southeast Missouri was able to connect on a trio of three-pointers in the final 2:48 seconds of the third period, but APSU was able to maintain a double-digit lead, 53-43, after three quarters.

Austin Peay State University opened the final quarter on another 5-0 run, stretching its lead to 15 points for the first time when Kidwell sunk a pair of free throws at the 8:38 mark. Leading by 14 with 4:11 left in the game, Johnson scored the 1,000th point of her collegiate career and gave the Govs a 16-point lead, 65-49, when she grabbed an offensive rebound and went back up for a layup.

Southeast Missouri quickly erased the Governors’ largest lead of the contest with three-pointers on the next two possessions, trimming the lead to 65-55 with 3:12 left on the clock. With 31 seconds left in the game, Roshala Scott knocked down a three-pointer to bring the Redhawks within six points, 68-62, but that was as close as they would get.

Gibbs and Johnson each hit a pair of free throws down the stretch and APSU picked up a 10-point OVC victory on the road.

The Difference

Free throws. Austin Peay State University attempted a season-high 25 free throws and made a season-best 16 free throws. Southeast Missouri was only able to get the charity stripe 11 times, where they scored just six points.

APSU Notably

Austin Peay State University head coach Brittany Young picked up her first Ohio Valley Conference win.

APSU beat Southeast Missouri for the first time since February 21st, 2019, snapping a four-game losing streak in the series.

The Govs beat the Redhawks at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, for the first time since February 3rd, 2018.

Austin Peay State University improves to 35-31 all-time against Southeast Missouri.

The Governors played their second-ever game on New Year’s Day and picked up their first-ever win on the first day of the year. Previously, the APSU Govs had fallen to Rollins, 69-71, at the Rollins Invitational in Winter Park, Florida, on January 1st, 1983.The APSU Govs shot 50 percent (26-52) from the floor, marking the fifth time this season they have shot 50 percent or better in a game – Austin Peay State University is 3-2 this season when they shoot at least 50 percent from the floor.

The Governors knocked down a season-best 16 free throws on a season-high 25 free-throw attempts.

Austin Peay State University outscored Southeast Missouri, 21-21, in points off turnovers, improving to 8-1 this season when they score more points off turnovers than their opponent.

APSU scored 36 points in the paint and held Southeast Missouri to 26 points in the paint. Austin Peay State University has scored 30-plus points in the paint seven times this season and is 7-0 when they outscore their opponent in the paint.

Shay-Lee Kirby led Austin Peay State University in scoring for the second time this season and matched her season-high with 16 points.

Kirby was a perfect 4-for-4 from three-point range, she is the second Governor this season to knock down four triples in a single game.

Liz Gibbs scored a season-high 10 points, she has scored at least nine points in three-straight games she has played in.

Gibbs shot a career-high seven free throws and made a career-best six free throws.

Yamia Johnson scored 12 points; she has scored in double-figures in 12-straight games to begin her APSU career.

Johnson also scored the 1,000th point of her college career. She scored the first 812 points of her career at Jacksonville State and has scored 190 points in just 12 games as a Governor.

Johnson also matched her season-high with three assists.

Lyric Cole scored 12 points – her fifth game in double-figures scoring performance – and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds, she has led the APSU Govs in rebounding in eight of the first 12 games in her collegiate career.

Cole blocked a career-high four shots, which is the best single-game performance by a Governor since Kelen Kenol blocked four shots at Evansville (12/2/17).

Nina De Leon Negron dished out a team-high seven assists – one off of her career-high.

Ella Sawyer also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds, she has led the Govs on the glass twice this season and nine times in her career.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team returns home to play a Thursday game against SIU Edwardsville that tips-offs at 5:00pm and a January 8th game against Morehead State at the Winfield Dunn Center that begins at 1:30pm.

After the two-game homestand, the Governors make the quick trip to Nashville for a January 27th contest against Belmont at the Curb Event Center. The game begins at 5:00pm.

Box Score

Austin Peay 72, Southeast Missouri 62

1 2 3 4 Total Austin Peay 12 19 22 19 72 Southeast Missouri 10 15 18 19 62

Austin Peay Stats

# Player PTS FG 3FG FT REB A PF TO MIN 03* DE LEON NEGRON 7 3-5 0-1 1-6 2 7 3 2 33 04* SAWYER 7 2-7 0-3 3-4 7 0 2 1 27 05* KIDWELL 6 2-3 0-0 2-2 4 0 2 3 25 14* COLE 12 6-10 0-0 0-0 7 2 3 3 34 22* KIRBY 16 6-11 4-4 0-0 6 0 0 2 33 24 JOHNSON 12 4-12 0-4 4-6 5 3 1 2 27 30 GIBBS 12 3-4 0-0 6-7 2 2 1 2 21 TM TEAM – – – 1 0 0 GAME PCT 50.0 33.3 64.0

Southeast Missouri Stats

# Player PTS FG 3FG FT REB A PF TO MIN 01* TOMLIN 6 2-7 2-4 0-0 2 4 3 2 31 10* PRUITT 6 2-5 2-4 0-2 5 5 4 3 32 13* WATSON 16 7-11 0-0 2-4 6 1 3 3 32 15* SMITH 9 4-12 0-2 1-2 9 0 0 0 25 23* CHRISTOPHER 2 1-3 0-0 0-0 3 2 0 2 18 02 SCOTT 12 4-9 3-7 1-1 3 4 2 0 15 03 DAVIS 5 2-3 1-2 0-0 0 0 3 2 11 14 WATKINS 4 2-7 0-0 0-0 1 2 5 3 16 24 GREEN 2 0-0 0-0 2-2 1 1 3 3 13 44 MAYFIELD 0 0-2 0-0 0-0 1 0 1 0 7 TM TEAM – – – 5 0 0 GAME PCT 40.7 42.1 54.5

Team Comparison