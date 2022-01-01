Clarksville City Councilperson Ambar Marquis – Ward 5 Newsletter, January 1st, 2022

Written by Ambar Marquis

Clarksville City Council – Ward 5

Clarksville, TN – I hope everyone is enjoying the holidays. I wanted to change things up a little with the structure of the newsletter. I hope this makes it a little easier to read and not so long.

The Mayor has announced the new committees’ appointments. These will last until June 2022. Currently, I serve on three committees; Gas and Water, Streets, Garage, & Transportation, Neighborhood and Community Development (formerly the Housing and Community Development).

I look forward to my time on these committees and hope to learn more about the inner working of the city to better give you guys information.

What is your opinion?

One of the problems facing Clarksville is not only the traffic situation but also speeding. A potential solution to some areas that have been mentioned is speed bumps.

I want to hear from you guys. What is your opinion on speed bumps in certain areas? Do you think it will work? Waste of money? What areas do you think need them?

Please note that I am currently NOT advocating for speed bumps. It is something that was brought up and I wanted to see what the community thinks about it. Right now there are no plans that I know of, but the option is being explored.

Tornado Relief Effort

I want to thank everyone who donated to the relief effort in Dickson County. We received so many donations and were able to give: dog and cat food, water, snacks, blankets, hygiene items (baby wipes, hairbrushes, razors, toothpaste, and toothbrushes), stuffed animals toys, reading books, coloring books, wash clothes, tissue, work gloves, and cleaning supplies!

Future Storms

We were under severe weather warning for Friday night, December 31st, and today January 1st. According to some meteorologists, this storm system has the potential of causing another tornado outbreak across 12 states. The target areas are the same ones that were impacted by the last outbreak on December 10th.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has categorized our area under Big Severe, and 10% risk of tornadoes under this storm system. I wanted to share the following from the NWS in case it helps someone. Stay vigilant and safe everyone.

Blood Drive

City of Clarksville will hold a blood drive at 1 Public Square on Tuesday, January 11th, 2022.

December 3rd, 2020 Regular Session

In an effort to shorten the newsletter I have written the agenda, its votes, and my comments in a word document on google drive. You guys can click the button below to view it. Please let me know if this setup is easier for you guys to view.

Council Votes