Fort Campbell reports 2 Hour Delayed Arrival January 3rd

By News Staff
Entrance sign near the incoming lane outside of Gate 4 at Fort Campbell, KY. Fort Campbell is home to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

101st Airborne Division - Fort Campbell, KYFort Campbell, KY – Fort Campbell is on a delayed opening for Monday, January 3rd, 2022. Civilian and military employees report no later than two hours after your regularly scheduled time to arrive.

Civilian employees have the option for liberal leave if applicable and appropriate, please coordinate with your supervisor.

Please refer to the Digital Garrison app and the Fort Campbell Facebook page for the latest information.

Please refer to the Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Facebook page for impacts to scheduled appointments and hours of operation.

