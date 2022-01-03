Marsha Blackburn Report: Special New Year Edition

Washington, D.C. – As I gather alongside friends and family, I pray for guidance and peace for the year that is to come. Thank you to the parents, business owners, health care workers, teachers, and volunteers who make it possible for our state to thrive.

May this new year bring with it blessings and hope for our state and nation!

A Wonderful Year Of Serving The Volunteer State

On Capitol Hill, I spent this past year working with my Senate colleagues to meet the needs of the Volunteer State.I also spent a great deal of time in Tennessee, meeting with community leaders from all 95 counties to learn how to make our state even stronger.In 2021, our nation recognized the importance of health care. I was named co-chair of the Senate Rural Health Care Caucus and introduced legislation to prevent our frontline health care workers from being fired as a result of their vaccination status.

Tennessee’s military must always remain a top priority. That’s why I helped to pass the National Defense Authorization Act to ensure that our military and veteran communities in Clarksville, Tullahoma, Millington, and Oak Ridge have the resources they need to thrive. I also passed the Sergeant First Class Sean Cooley and Specialist Christopher Horton Congressional Gold Star Family Fellowship Program in the Senate, which will create a Senate fellowship open only to Gold Star family members.

Our nation’s veterans are heroes! This year, I pushed for the bipartisan TEAM Veteran Caregivers Act to be signed into law, which will give America’s unsung heroes access to the care they deserve. It will extend benefits for veterans, require better communication, and ensure caregivers are included in the veterans’ medical records as part of the clinical team. I also introduced legislation to expand long-term care options for our veterans and secure career training programs as they transition back into civilian life.

Big Tech cannot go unchecked. That’s why I asked Big Tech executives from Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, and TikTok tough questions about their negative impact on young users and introduced legislation to stop them from stifling innovation and small start up efforts.

In addition to making it safer to get online, I worked to close the digital divide for Tennessee’s rural communities. For many, access to healthcare, education, and work is dependent on internet access, but in unserved and underserved communities, that access is limited. My work to expand rural broadband will make sure our rural communities in Tennessee are not left behind.

Marsha’s Kitchen

Baking with family is the best way to ring in the new year! One of my favorite sweet treats is a lemon bar.

Click below to bake along with me!

Marsha’s Roundup

During the holidays, I encourage parents to help ensure the safety of their children online by remaining vigilant about who their child is giving personal information to, turning on privacy settings, and having conversations about the dangers of social media.

Stay In Touch

Be sure to follow my work on behalf of Tennesseans on social media:

Facebook: facebook.com/marshablackburn

Twitter: @MarshaBlackburn

Instagram: @MarshaBlackburn

Visit The District

Will you be visiting our nation’s capital? Make sure to check updated hours and reservation policies for Washington’s most popular destinations by clicking here.

Tour The U.S. Capitol

The United States Capitol building is the center of American democracy and features plenty of rich Tennessee history. Come with me on a tour!

For students who want to learn more about the Capitol, click here.

Coronavirus Resources

COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccination appointments can be made here.

General information about the coronavirus can be found here.

Information from the Tennessee Department of Health can be found here.

You can call the Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT at 877.857.2945.

My Best,

Marsha