Tennessee Titans last game against the Miami Dolphins

Nashville, TN – In Week 1 of the 2018 season, The Tennessee Titans traveled to Miami to take on the Dolphins in Head Coach Mike Vrabel’s Titans debut and lost by a score of 27-20 in the longest game since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger.

On the Titans’ opening possession, QB Marcus Mariota led the offense on a nine-play, 37-yard scoring drive. He completed first-down passes to TE Delanie Walker and WR Corey Davis, as the drive culminated in a 47-yard field goal by K Ryan Succop and a 3-0 Tennessee lead.

After forcing the Dolphins to punt on their opening possession, the Tennessee offense took the field again. Davis, WR Tajaé Sharpe, and TE Luke Stocker all caught first down receptions, while Mariota added a rushing first down. The Titans went for the fourth-down conversion at the goal line as Mariota connected on a one-yard pass to Davis, but fell short of the end zone and turned the ball over to Miami.The Dolphins responded with a 12-play, 98-yard scoring drive. Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill completed first-down passes to Dolphins WRs Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant, and Dolphins RB Frank Gore and Wilson each rushed for first downs. Ultimately, Ryan Tannehill hit Dolphins WR Kenny Stills for a 10-yard touchdown and a 7-3 Miami lead. Later in the second quarter, the game endured the first of two lightning delays, with the first lasting one hour and 57 minutes.

In the third quarter, Mariota exited the game for two snaps due to an elbow injury. He returned to play and on his first pass attempt threw an interception to Dolphins S Reshad Jones.

However, on the ensuing Miami drive, the Tennessee Titans defense forced a turnover as CB Malcolm Butler picked off Tannehill in the end zone and returned it 34 yards. The game was then suspended two hours and two minutes due to lightning.

On the first snap of resumed play, Mariota attempted a pass but was intercepted by Dolphins LB Kiko Alonso. Miami capitalized on the turnover and added a 27-yard field goal to extend their lead, 10-3.

With QB Blaine Gabbert controlling the offense in the fourth quarter, the Titans put together a nine-play, 75-yard scoring drive which resulted in a 10-10 tie game as RB Dion Lewis rushed for a four-yard score. However, on the following kickoff, Grant scored on a 102-yard return to give Miami the lead back, 17-10.

Miami extended their lead to 24-10 on their following drive, as Tannehill connected with Stills for a 75-yard touchdown. However, Tennessee responded right back as WR Darius Jennings took a kickoff 94 yards for a score. The Titans lessened Miami’s lead, 24-17.

Both Tennessee and Miami added one field goal each in the fourth quarter, as the Titans were unable to construct a comeback, and fell in the season opener to the Dolphins by a final score of 27-20.

Box Score

Titans 20, Dolphins 27

2018 Week 1 | Sunday, September 9th, 2018 | 12:00pm CT | Hard Rock Stadium