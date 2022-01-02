Three House Cleaning Tips for the New Year

The holidays are over, winter is setting in and its effects on your house are more noticeable than ever. Muddy shoes, holiday parties, and Christmas crafts are coming back to haunt you as new stains and odors.

That’s why you’ll love these hassle-free spring-cleaning hacks to make your house shine again.

1. Use Leftover Bags to Declutter. Stains and dust bun­nies will be invisible until the clutter has cleared. Use leftover holiday shopping bags and gift boxes to help you declutter. One for “put this away,” a second for “throw this away” and a third for “give this away.”

2. Arm Your Arsenal with Enzymes. Enzymes work without you, so choose a non-toxic, enzyme-based cleaner like KIDS ’N’ PETS Instant All-Purpose Stain & Odor Remover to give clothes, couches, and carpets new life. Spray on spots or add to your laundry detergent or carpet clean­ing machine and let the enzymes work their magic.

3. Dusters Are so Last Year. Toss your duster this spring and switch to a lint roller to remove dust and grime from surfaces such as bookshelves, fireplaces, tables, lamps, and more, plus it’s a great solution for removing pet hair from furniture.

