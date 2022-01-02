36.5 F
Clarksville
Sunday, January 2, 2022
U.S. Department of Defense Awards $136.7 Million Contract to MilliporeSigma to create Domestic Production Capacity of Material Used in COVID-19 Tests

United States Department of Defense - DoDWashington, D.C. – The Department of Defense (DoD), on behalf of and in coordination with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, has awarded a $136.7 million contract to MilliporeSigma to establish nitrocellulose membrane production capacity in the United States.

Nitrocellulose membrane is a critical material used in manufacturing SARS-CoV-2 rapid point-of-care tests.

This industrial base expansion effort will allow MilliporeSigma to establish a nitrocellulose manufacturing capability in its Sheboygan, Wisconsin facility to support more than 83.3 million tests per month for COVID-19 testing and future needs.
 
The DoD’s Defense Assisted Acquisition Cell (DA2) led this effort in coordination with the Department of the Air Force’s Acquisition COVID-19 Task Force (DAF ACT). This effort was funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to support domestic industrial base expansion for critical medical resources.

