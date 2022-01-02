Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County, January 2nd, 2022

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Clarksville-Montgomery County and most of Middle Tennessee that is in effect from 3:00pm today, Sunday, January 2nd until Monday morning, January 3rd at 3:00am.

Generally, 1 to 2 inches is expected across all of Middle Tennessee. However, a little more is possible on the Cumberland Plateau. Expect slick roads and travel impacts in many areas Monday morning.

With the warm weather this week, there are no real chances of accumulation except on bridges, overpasses, and shaded concrete areas.

Plan on slippery road conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.