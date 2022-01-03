Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk of the New Year to be held January 6th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Start your new year off with a stroll through the First Thursday Art Walk in Downtown Clarksville.

Produced by The Downtown Clarksville Association, First Thursday Art Walk is a free, self-guided tour spanning a 5-block radius that combines visual art, live music, engaging events, and more in the heart of Downtown Clarksville.

The Customs House Museum (200 S. 2nd Street)

The First Thursday Art Walk in Clarksville is the ultimate opportunity to savor and support local creative talent.The January Art Walk will be held on January 6th, 2022 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the shops and galleries on Public Square, Franklin Street, and Strawberry Alley. The participating businesses are listed below as well as a description of the work they will be exhibiting and services they will be offering during the event.

The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is Tennessee’s second-largest general interest museum. It features fine art, history, and children’s exhibits.

Museum Exhibitions

Celebrating Our Korean Culture

Jan 7th – Feb 27th | Jostens Gallery

This year, February 1 marks the Lunar New Year, one of the most important traditional Korean holidays. Share in the celebrations and view cultural items like clothing, instruments, and more.

The Infirmary

Jan 11th – April 17th | Lobby

Dr. Robert T. Burt was a skilled surgeon who opened Clarksville’s first hospital in 1906. He performed over 300 operations per year, including C-sections long before they were common practice. This exhibit features photographs and other artifacts that tell the story of Dr. Burt and his colleagues at the Home Infirmary.

New to the Museum Collection

Jan 11th – Feb 20th | Kimbrough Gallery

The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center is home to more than 21,000 artifacts, documents, photographs, and works of art. Come and see a variety of recent additions to our collection!

The Petite Voyage: Small Works by Paul Harmon

Through Feb 6th | Harvill Gallery

This collection of small oil paintings is an homage to the little amateur landscapes found in Paris flea markets. Paul Harmon is the recipient of many major international painting awards and his work is well represented in galleries, museums, and collections around the world.

Jim Diehr: Visual Songs, Many Verses

Through Jan 30th | Crouch Gallery

Jim Diehr is a ceramic artist in Clarksville working with oil, acrylic, watercolor, wood, stone, and clay to create works based on life experiences. This extensive multi-media exhibition is a mixture of new pieces and familiar favorites, including a new collection of cloud paintings and several whimsical sculptures.

John Guider: Journeys

Through Jan 23rd | Orgain & Bruner Galleries

In 1779, John Donelson set out on a river journey that would lead to the founding of Nashville. John Guider followed 240 years later, capturing contemporary images of Tennessee’s waters in a boat of his own making. Photographs from his journey show us where we come from, and where we might be going.

Customs House Christmas Village

Through Jan 1st | Lobby

This large collection of porcelain pieces was assembled by Jimmy and Sue Drye of Clarksville and donated to the Museum by their children in their honor. Make your way through the lights and moving parts of the village.

Interactions: Paintings by Judy Lavoie

Through Jan 2nd | Jostens Gallery

A wide variety of themes inspire Judy Lavoie to paint. Interesting textures inspire her, as do delicate colorful flowers and brightly lit landscapes. “By exaggerating colors, or sometimes altering them from reality, I aim to preserve a moment in time, recreating the subject in my own way.”

Museum Events

First Thursday Art Walk

Jan 6th, 5:00pm–8:00pm

The Museum will have free admission during First Thursday Art Walk Clarksville from 5:00pm–8:00pm.

ArtLink Studios (116 Strawberry Alley)

ArtLink Studios located at 116 Strawberry Alley, will be featuring a variety art from our in-house artists.

Artist Information

ArtLink is proud to host local artist Sarah Spillers during the January 2022 First Thursday Art Walk.

My name is Sarah Spillers. Born and raised in Nashville, TN.

I work primarily in acrylic and I love to paint lighthearted subject matter… with lots of color! I am a recent Austin Peay State University graduate and obtained my Bachelors of Arts for Art Education K-12. In addition, I am a middle school art teacher in Clarksville! The studio is open for creating and we encourage the public to come in and get crafty!

Edward’s Steakhouse (107 Franklin Street)

Come enjoy the best steaks in Clarksville in a relaxed atmosphere with live piano on Friday and Saturday night. We also offer Clarksville’s largest wine selection in town from around the world. 10% Military and APSU discount daily

Artist Information

Edward’s Steakhouse is proud to support the January 2022 First Thursday Art Walk and will feature local artist David Smith this month.

David Smith is a retired U.S. Army Still Photographer, who came to the Clarksville area in 1976 as a member of the 101st Airborne Division. He returned to Clarksville with his family after his retirement from the military. Most of the photographs are of Landscapes and scenery but he also tries to photography the City of Clarksville. ”I feel that it’s important for a photographer to help preserve the history through photographs.”

Downtown Artists Co-op (96 Franklin Street)

He is a member of The Friends of Photography here in Clarksville. His photographs have been displayed in Edward’s Steakhouse, Tennessee State Museum, Customs House Museum, and F&M Bank in Clarksville and Springfield and has been featured on the local program, Tennessee Crossroads.Stop in, see the art, listen to Jackson Miller on the piano and enjoy the Thursday night special, 1/2 priced $7.00 appetizers and 2 for 1 draft drink specials.

The Downtown Artists Cooperative presents a wide range of Watercolor Artists in January 2022. Featuring the work of Janet Felts, Leah Foote, Filiz Griffin, Helen Hobson, Mary Hoffpauir, Eunice Kern, Betty Pierce Liles, Gail Meyer, Jane Olson, and Hilda Waide, the opening reception will also feature the music of Bobby Keel.

This exhibit will be on display from January 06 through January 29th, 2022 and the DAC is open Thursdays & Fridays 12:00pm to 4:00pm and Saturdays 9:00am to 5:00pm and by appointment.

This exhibition is generously sponsored by Sango Wine & Spirits, F&M Bank, Glenn Edgin, Framemakes, John & LuAnnette Butler, and Ned & Jacqueline Crouch.

Downtown Artists Cooperative

96 Franklin Street Clarksville, TN 37040

Roxy Regional Theatre (110 Franklin Street)

For those who enjoy the visual arts, the Peg Harvill Gallery, located just beyond the lobby, hosts twelve shows annually featuring locally and nationally known artisans. Shows generally open the first Thursday of each month for our First Thursday Art Walk.

Artist Information

During the month of January, the Peg Harvill Gallery at the Roxy Regional Theatre will feature the work of Regina Mick. Mick’s artwork will remain up through the end of the month during the Roxy Regional Theatre’s theotherspace production of The Vagina Monologues, and Main Stage productions of The Agitators and Schoolhouse Rock, LIVE!.

Regina’s work features a combination of media that can vary greatly in terms of composition, color, texture, size, and more. Diverse movements, forces, and transformations occur in the natural world. These continual processes influence the layers and structures we see in everything around us. To create her own personal experiences, she decomposes and recomposes the physical and visual experiences that she encounters to express her own interpretation. She enjoys the exploration of new techniques with a combination of styles. She is consistently pioneering and continuously evolving in her art form.

Regina lives in Clarksville, Tennessee. After high school graduation, she joined the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. After her term ended, she settled in Clarksville, Tennessee, and studied Marketing and Graphic Design at Austin Peay State University. There, she learned that she had a passion for art.Around the same time. Her father fell terminally ill and passed away. She used her artistic abilities to cope with his sickness and loss. She continues to use art as an outlet to express myself. Creating makes her soul sing. When she sits down with a blank canvas, her creativity unfolds, bringing her a sense of freedom.

She is a former member and vice-president of the Downtown Artist Cooperative. She won first place in the 2017 U.S. Bank Open Exhibition hosted by APSU’s Department of Art and Design.

Her works have been displayed in many shows over the years including the Downtown Artist’s Cooperative 2015-2020, Nashville’s An Art Affair 2017, First Thursday Artwalk at Edward’s Steakhouse 2017, U.S. Bank Open Exhibitions 2011 and 2017, Riverfest Juried Art Show 2016 and 2018, Roxy Regional Theater 2019, Trazo Meadery 2020, and was featured on the 5th floor of Tennova Hospital from 2020-2021 and most recently at Artlink on Strawberry Alley.

For tickets to and information about our current productions of “The Vagina Monologes”, “The Agitators” and/or “Schoolhouse Rock, Live!”, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org or call the box office at 931.645.7699.

Additional gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday, 9:00am–2:00pm.

Trazo Meadery (116 Franklin Street)

Experience Tennessee’s first meadery. Family-owned and operated, Trazo Mead works to bring the highest quality meads to Tennessee. Check out our tasting room in downtown Clarksville!

Artist Information

Trazo Meadery is proud to support the January 2022 First Thursday Art Walk.

Artist: Jennifer C. Pierstorff, Art by JCP

Artist Statement: My art style consistently uses bright colors, contrast, textures and energy, even as the subject matter changes. Over the years, as I have evolved as a person, so has my art. For me, art is life – it is my purpose. The process of putting paint to canvas, heals me. It allows me to focus on the moment, to be present and use my pain as fuel. As an artist with (invisible) disabilities, I believe art has the power to heal.

Lately, I have been focused on mixed media collages that are centered around bringing childlike energy and flow to the artistic process. They are smaller lighthearted pieces usually built on contrasting energy visually but also are imbued with positive manifestations.

They are fun to create and experience as a viewer and hopefully bring abundance to their owner! I hope you enjoy viewing my work as much as I enjoyed creating it!!

River City Clay (115 Franklin Street)

River City Clay is an art gallery and studio located in downtown Clarksville. We offer pottery classes for all skill levels with the goal of spreading our love for ceramics with our community.

Artist Information

River City Clay is an art gallery and studio located in downtown Clarksville offering pottery classes for all skill levels with the goal of spreading our love for ceramics with our community.

River City Clay Studio features handmade pottery made by Ken Shipley, Melody Shipley, and Shelby Crutcher. The gallery is also spotlighting handwoven textiles and handmade jewelry by Eloise Freeman, and original pastel and charcoal drawings by Martin Freeman.

Sanctuary On Main (334 Main Street)

Sanctuary on Main is proud and excited to participate in the January 2022 First Thursday Art Walk.

Stop by to see several local artisans work that is featured within!

Jewelry

– Melanie Haven Design

– Made by Adelaide

– Pocketdharma

– A Little Love and Light

Wood Art

– Beatrix Brockman

Photography

– Katie Cameron

Macrame Art

– Lavishly Leashed

Soap

– Linden Tree Soap

Apparel

– Carlisle Creations

Be Sure To Stop In And See These Other Venues During The First Thursday Artwalk