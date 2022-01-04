Marsha Blackburn Leads Tennessee Delegation In Urging Biden’s Swift Approval Of Major Disaster Declaration Following Early December Storms

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) led the entire Tennessee delegation in urging President Joe Biden to swiftly approve Governor Bill Lee’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration following the deadly December 10th and 11th, 2021 storms.

Senator Blackburn was joined by Senator Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), and Representatives Jim Cooper (D-Tenn.), David Kustoff (R-Tenn.), Mark Green (R-Tenn.), John Rose (R-Tenn.), Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.), Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.), Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.), and Scott DesJarlais (R-Tenn.).

Read the full letter below.

We write to urge swift approval of Governor Bill Lee’s request for a major disaster declaration pursuant to the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act due to severe weather that occurred on December 10th and 11th, 2021.

West and Middle Tennessee experienced two lines of severe weather that began on the evening of December 10th, 2021, and continued into the morning of December 11th, 2021. The combination of heavy rain, powerful thunderstorms, and tornadic activity damaged roads, homes, and businesses as the storms moved northward into Kentucky. Hazardous travel conditions, power outages, and damage to water infrastructure have been reported across the affected areas. Five people lost their lives because of this severe weather, and seventy-four more were reported injured as a result of the storms.

To respond to this disaster, Governor Lee is specifically requesting Individual Assistance for Cheatham County, Davidson County, Dickson County, Gibson County, Henderson County, Henry County, Lake County, Obion County, Stewart County, Sumner County, Weakley County, and Wilson County; Public Assistance for Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson, Dyer, Gibson, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Obion, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, and Weakley Counties; and the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program statewide. Governor Lee’s request is attached, and on behalf of the State of Tennessee, we urge you to approve this request as soon as possible.

Our offices can provide you with any additional information you need.