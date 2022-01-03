Tennessee Department of Health reports 1,034 new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Montgomery County, January 3rd, 2022

As of the Lastest Data Released by the Tennessee Department of Health on January 2nd – Numbers reflect totals since December 30th



Nashville, TN – On Monday, January 3rd, 2022, the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that in Montgomery County there have been 1,034 new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported. The total is now 37,044 cases.

There have been five new deaths in Montgomery County due to COVID-19. Total COVID-19 related deaths in Montgomery County are now 476.

From December 30th until January 2nd, there were 106 new cases in the age group of 5-18-year-olds reported.

For Tennessee, there were 41,474 new cases of COVID-19 reported as of Sunday, January 2nd. The total cases for Tennessee now stands at 1,453,766. There have beennew deaths in Tennessee due to COVID-19. The total number of deaths in Tennessee is 20,902.

In the United States, there have been 57,048,506 cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported. That is up 1,831,295 since Thursday’s 55,217,211. There have been 2,114 new deaths reported bringing the total in the U.S. to 848,8039.

The following is from December 31st until January 2nd

147 new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Cheatham County. The total in Cheatham County is 7,917. There have been 92 (+2) deaths in Cheatham County because of the virus.

Nashville-Davidson County now has 142,248 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of 7,971 cases from Wednesday’s 135,941. There have been 1,384 deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.

There have been 228 new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Dickson County. The total is 11,542. There have been 208 (+1) deaths in Dickson County due to the virus.

Twenty-eight new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Houston County. The total in Houston County is 2,031. There have been 53 (+1) deaths in Houston County because of the virus.

There have been thirty-nine new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Humphreys County. The total is 3,566. There have been 59 deaths in Humphreys County due to the virus.

614 new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus were reported in Robertson County. The total in Robertson County is 15,744. There have been 234 (+2) deaths in Robertson County because of the virus.

There have been seventy new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Stewart County. The total is 2,403. There have been 44 deaths in Stewart County due to the virus.

Tennessee Confirmed Cases

Download (PDF, Unknown)

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Don’t touch your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home if you are sick

Stay away from people who are sick

COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus infection have a mild respiratory illness with fever, cough, and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 6:00pm CT.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Tennessee Department of Health releases overall COVID-19 Coronavirus numbers for the State one day late.