City of Clarksville announces Downtown Clarksville Tree Removal

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville Forestry Division and Building & Facilities Maintenance Department will be removing 23 large trees from the Downtown Clarksville area on January 8th and 9th, 2022 from 7:00am to 3:30pm both days.

Eight large trees located on the side of Commerce Street from South First Street to South Second Street next to the Cumberland Plaza Garage have been identified for removal. The trees have been dropping debris into the drainage systems causing issues. The root systems of these trees have also begun to deteriorate the sidewalks near them, causing potential trip hazards in the near future to pedestrian traffic.

Fifteen older trees in decline were also identified for removal for upcoming replacement surrounding the Cumberland Plaza Garage surface lot across from the Montgomery County Courthouse. Due to the overall size of the trees being removed, Commerce Street and the Cumberland Plaza Garage surface lot will be closed on both days to allow crews to remove the trees safely.“Proper tree removal and strategic replacement are critical in our urban areas to help reduce downtown urban heating, improve air quality, and enhance our stormwater runoff,” City Forester Kathrine Killebrew said. “As we continue to develop as a City, strategically planting trees to increase the amount of shade in parking lots and on streets will not only help lower surface and air temperatures but will improve the overall appearance of Clarksville for our visitors and residents.”

This operation is part of a larger project made possible through a Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program (TAEP) grant, a 50/50 matching grant from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. Trees surrounding the surface lot will be replaced before spring, along with 36 other aging and dying trees in the Downtown Clarksville area.

If the weather does not allow for operations to take place on January 8th and 9th, an alternate weekend of January 22nd and 23rd has been selected.