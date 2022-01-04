Clarksville Police Department investigates Homicide at Ladd Drive

Clarksville, TN – On January 3rd, 2022, at approximately 9:44pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) conducted a welfare check at a residence in the 2200 block of Ladd Drive.

Inside the residence, officers located an uninjured female and a deceased male with an apparent gunshot wound.

Clarskville Police Detectives with the Special Operations Homicide Unit and the Crime Scene Team responded to the scene to investigate this incident.

[3200left]The investigation showed that this was a domestic-related homicide and the female located inside the residence, 32-year-old Theary Lim, (Asian female) has been charged with criminal homicide.



The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Sothon In (Asian Male) and next of kin notifications have been made. Ms. Lim is in custody and is currently being treated by medical personnel and will be booked into the Montgomery County Jail when released by medical staff.

No other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Kilby, 931.648.0656, ext. 5651.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.