Search to Begin for New Clarksville-Montgomery County Director of Schools

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) School Board will be employing a new Director of Schools. A key part of this process is to provide everyone an opportunity to be heard.

In December 2021, the CMCSS School Board commissioned the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) to assist with a search for a Director of Schools. The Board requested that TSBA help establish criteria for judging candidates.

Dr. Tammy Grissom, Executive Director of TSBA, will lead a forum designed to determine views about the issues and challenges facing our school system and the Director of Schools.A community forum has been scheduled for January 25th, 2022, from 6:00pm-7:00pm at the Board Room, Central Services Gracey (621 Gracey Avenue).For those who cannot attend or wish to provide their feedback in written form, TSBA has created an online form for the community. Please click here to access the online feedback form.

We urge everyone to take the time to let us know what leadership skills will be needed to effectively serve Clarksville-Montgomery County students. Your comments will help us determine the criteria to be used in selecting our new Director of Schools.

The selection of our next Director of Schools is very important to us all, and we look forward to your assistance with this decision.