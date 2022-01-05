Austin Peay State University Closed Thursday due to Incoming Weather

Clarksville, TN – Due to inclement weather expected throughout the region, Austin Peay State University (APSU) will be closed on Thursday, January 6th, 2022 and all on-ground classes and events are canceled for that day.

Students will need to check their D2L course sites for details on make-up assignments or tests or contact the instructor for more information.

Inclement weather essential employees should report as usual. Please contact your supervisor if you are uncertain if you should report, or for remote work assignments.As a reminder, updates will be deployed through text, email, Guardian, Twitter, Facebook, and the Austin Peay State University’s website. In the event that you don’t have access to the internet, check local televisions news broadcasts, and Clarksville area radio stations.

Additionally, recorded updates will be posted on the university’s main phone line — 931.221.7011. Austin Peay State University University officials are monitoring the situation and updates will be provided as soon as possible.

For updates about on-campus dining availability, visit www.apsu.edu/dining