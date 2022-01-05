Broomball Challenge set for Thursday at Downtown Commons Ice Rink Canceled

Montgomery County, TN – Due to the winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service that includes a strong possibility of snow showers combined with below-freezing temperatures, the fourth annual Mayor versus the General Broomball game scheduled for January 6th, 2022 has been canceled.
The Highway Department versus the City Street Department as well as the City Gas & Water versus the Clarksville Department of Electricity games are also canceled.
The last day to skate at the Downtown Commons outdoor ice rink is January 10. For more information about the ice rink, go to downtowncommons.org or contact Downtown Commons Event Manager Elizabeth Quinton at or 931.245.3366.