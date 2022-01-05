Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for January 5th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of January 5th, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Storm is anxiously waiting for her new home. She is a very pretty silver/grey and white Pit Bull Terrier. Her vaccinations are up to date and she will be spayed before leaving for her new home. For more details, MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Corn is a female domestic shorthair. She has very pretty coloring with Calico or Tortie mix and will be a wonderful companion. She is current on vaccinations, is litter trained, and will be spayed before leaving the shelter.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Cats Are Us

Domino is a 6-month-old adorable black and white domestic shorthair gal looking for her forever family, hopefully along with her brother Monopoly. They both are fully vetted, spayed and neutered and litter trained. Domino only has one eye but that doesn’t slow her down at all! She would be happiest with a companion, possibly her brother Monopoly and they are great at keeping each other company.

Domino (and Monopoly) are currently available at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Roo is a sweet, domestic shorthair gal about 4-5 years old with a striking grey coat and beautiful golden eyes. She is current on vaccinations, spayed and litter trained. She has been with children and other pets but would love to be the only pet or maybe with an easygoing pet companion.

You can find Roo through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email *protected email*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Foxy is ready for her forever family. She is a beautiful Tortoise gal. She is a little shy at first but warms up quickly. Once she is comfortable she just loves to play. Up to date on vaccinations, spayed, and litter trained.

Foxy can be found through the Cat Adoption Team.(CATS) Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is ready!! Ready for any and all new adventures! He is a little under a year old Pit Bull terrier mix and always has a grin on his face. He is up to date on shots, neutered, and a perfect gentleman indoors.

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

He needs a cat-free home but does well with social, polite dogs. He is a very sweet guy and already knows some basic commands. Drako is young and does have a lot of energy so a family that enjoys outdoor activities will be ideal! He loves adventures and will be a great running or hiking buddy.Come find Drako through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Atlas (Atti) is one handsome Pit Bull mix. Atti is such a good boy, up to date on all vaccinations, neutered, microchipped, house and crate trained. He is great with male dogs and children but needs a cat-free home. He enjoys the outdoors and would make a wonderful running or hiking partner. Atlas is just wanting his own “furever” family for the New Year.

This guy can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sage is waiting for her own home. She is a 2 ½ month old Heeler/Australian Cattle dog mix. She is a typical playful, inquisitive puppy. Good with other dogs and children. Her vaccinations are age appropriate up to date and the rescue will pay for her spay at their vet. She does use a doggie door but will need continued support and encouragement. Remember, she is still a puppy.

You can find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

And Bingo!! was his name oh… Honestly too cute! He is a male, 8-month-old Black Lab mix. Currently getting up to date on all shots and neutering is scheduled this month. Bingo is a typical puppy and with Lab in the mix this guy is very energetic and loves all outdoor adventures! He is a friendly pup, gets along with everyone.

If you are interested in meeting Bingo and want more information please reach out to Lisa or Viktoria at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5741 www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-0/13131668363592

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Dyval is a 2-year-old male Domestic Shorthair cat. He was originally rescued as a feral and has grown over time to welcome love, affection, and cuddles. He loves being with his people and does well with polite dogs. He is up to date on all vaccinations, neutered, litter trained, and microchipped. PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

For more information on Dyval go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.