National Weather Service updates Winter Weather Advisory for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Clarksville-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee beginning at 4:00am Thursday, January 6th and continuing until 4:00pm that afternoon.

Snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches for most areas are now expected. The far southern counties of the Mid State are expected to have around 1 to 2 inches of snow mixed with light accumulations of sleet and freezing rain.

The high Thursday will be around 28 °F. The low Thursday night will be a chilling 10 °F. Conditions will not improve much on Friday with a high of 26 °F and a low of 16 °F.Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.Precipitation is expected to develop over the southwest counties of the Mid State before daybreak Thursday, then spread across the area through the early morning hours. Precipitation will start to develop during the morning rush hour for Nashville Metro. Some freezing rain and sleet will be mixed with the snow for areas south of Interstate 40, but any mixed precipitation will change to all snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.