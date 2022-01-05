Snow, Hazardous Travel Conditions Expected Thursday for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service reports snow possible for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee this Thursday, January 6th, 2022. This winter weather will also produce hazardous travel conditions.

Another blast of winter weather is expected throughout Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee on Thursday, with wintry precipitation spreading across the area Thursday morning before ending during the afternoon and early evening.

Locations south of I-40 could see a mix of freezing rain or sleet for a few hours Thursday morning before precipitation changes to snow, with light ice accumulations possible along with snow, amounts up to 1 or 2 inches. Along and north of I-40, precipitation is expected to remain all snow, with 2 to 3 inches of snowfall possible. Portions of the Upper Cumberland and northern Cumberland Plateau could see as much as 3 to 4 inches of snow.Regardless of how much snow falls, snow accumulating on roadways will create hazardous travel conditions across the area on Thursday. Road conditions will likely worsen Thursday night into Friday morning as temperatures fall into the teens and single digits.

Thursday’s high is expected to be 29 °F with a low Thursday night of 10 °F. Friday, the high will only be 29 °F with the low dipping to 18 °F. Saturdays high will be around 50 °F.

Continue to monitor Clarksville Online for the latest forecasts for updated timing and snowfall amounts as they could still change.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.