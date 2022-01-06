APSU Campus to remain Closed, Friday

Clarksville, TN – Due to inclement weather expected, Austin Peay State University (APSU) will be closed on Friday, January 7th, 2020, and all on-ground classes and events are canceled for that day.
Students will need to check their D2L course sites for details on make-up assignments or tests or contact the instructor for more information.
Additionally, recorded updates will be posted on the university’s main phone line — 931.221.7011. University officials are monitoring the situation and updates will be provided as soon as possible.
For updates about on-campus dining availability, visit www.apsu.edu/dining