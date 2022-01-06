Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Outpatient Services closed Friday, January 7th

Fort Campbell, KY – With hazardous road conditions expected to continue in the area tomorrow, January 7th and Fort Campbell Installation is open for limited operations and mission-essential services only.

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) outpatient services including all primary care and specialty care services, pharmacies, COVID-19 Coronavirus test site, COVID-19 vaccine site, behavioral health, women’s health clinic, dental and Screaming Eagle Medical Home will close.

Emergency and inpatient services, including hospital admissions to the inpatient ward, Intensive Care Unit, Labor, Delivery and Recovery, and Mother/Baby unit and supporting services remain open. All virtual health appointments will continue as scheduled unless patients are contacted by their care team to reschedule.BACH personnel will make every attempt to reschedule patients as quickly as possible for patients who had a scheduled appointment. Patients who do not receive a call to reschedule their primary care appointment are encouraged to go to tricareonline.com or call 270.798.4677 or 931.431.4677 to reschedule their appointment. The appointment line personnel are experiencing a high volume of calls. Please anticipate longer wait times while they are working as efficiently as possible to assist everyone.

Unless it is a medical emergency, BACH’s command team encourages individuals not to travel in hazardous weather-related road conditions. Everyone is encouraged to exercise extreme caution while traveling in snow-covered roads or icy conditions. Continue to watch for updates on the hospital’s Facebook page at facebook.com/BACH.Fort.Campbell

If you have COVID-19 Coronavirus related questions, you can call the Military Health System Nurse Advice Line at 1/800/TRICARE, option 1, or go to the website at www.mhsnurseadviceline.com/home