Clarksville, TN – Due to the hazardous winter weather conditions, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts has requested that Clarksville City Council members and the public not attend the scheduled City Council Meeting at 6:00pm, Thursday, January 6th, 2022 at the City Council Chambers.

The Mayor will still convene the meeting at 6:00pm, take roll, and adjourn if fewer than seven members are in attendance, which is the number required by the Charter to constitute a quorum.Mayor Pitts will make an announcement regarding rescheduling those items on the January agenda.The City will provide any updates as appropriate.