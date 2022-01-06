Clarksville-Montgomery County School System announces Schools Closed Friday due to Winter Storm

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) reports that due to the winter storm and the hazardous travel conditions that are expected to continue through tomorrow, all CMCSS schools and District offices will be closed tomorrow, Friday, January 7th, 2022.

After-school activities and athletics are canceled.

Employees, please refer to your email for additional information.

CMCSS hopes everyone stays safe and warm through this extended break. CMCSS looks forward to welcoming students back on Monday, January 10th.