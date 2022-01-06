22.6 F
Clarksville
Thursday, January 6, 2022
HomeEducationClarksville-Montgomery County School System announces Schools Closed Friday due to Winter Storm
Education

Clarksville-Montgomery County School System announces Schools Closed Friday due to Winter Storm

News Staff
By News Staff
School Closed

Clarksville Montgomery County School System (CMCSS)Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) reports that due to the winter storm and the hazardous travel conditions that are expected to continue through tomorrow, all CMCSS schools and District offices will be closed tomorrow, Friday, January 7th, 2022.

After-school activities and athletics are canceled.

[470cneter]

Employees, please refer to your email for additional information.

CMCSS hopes everyone stays safe and warm through this extended break. CMCSS looks forward to welcoming students back on Monday, January 10th.

Previous articleFort Donelson National Battlefield Closed Due to Winter Storm
Next articleClarksville Police Department releases Winter Weather Driving Update
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online