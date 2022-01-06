29.6 F
Clarksville
Thursday, January 6, 2022
Clarksville-Montgomery County under Winter Storm Warning

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has changed the Winter Weather Advisory to a Winter Storm Warning for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee. This warning is in effect until 8:00pm tonight

Heavy snow is now expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Temperatures are currently dropping.

The high Thursday will be around 28 °F. The low Thursday night will be down to 7 °F. Conditions will not improve much on Friday with a high of 26 °F and a low of 16 °F.
 
Travel could become very difficult. Plan on hazardous travel conditions developing this morning and continuing through Friday.
 
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Perry County, Hickman County, Williamson County, Rutherford County, and Cannon County.

