Clarksville-Montgomery County will have Hazardous Road Conditions Friday Morning

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Special Weather Statement for Clarksville-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee for Friday, January 7th, 2022.

With cold air moving into the region, and heavy snow from earlier today, overnight low temperatures will fall into the single digits for most of the mid-state.

Affected Counties

Wind chills will be in the single digits to near zero for most of the area, and just below zero for most northern areas. Cold temperatures will continue into the day Friday, with high temperatures only in the mid to upper 20s.It is currently 17°F in Clarksville-Montgomery County. The low tonight will drop down to 8 °F. Conditions will not improve much on Friday with a high of 26 °F and a low of 16 °F.The cold temps will continue to make travel hazardous, and if you must travel, use extreme caution especially tonight into the morning Friday.

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.