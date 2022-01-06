25.3 F
Clarksville
Thursday, January 6, 2022
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department investigates Property Theft at Golden Eagle Jewelry
News

Clarksville Police Department investigates Property Theft at Golden Eagle Jewelry

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police Department asks for the public's help in identifying Golden Eagle Jewelry theft suspects.
Clarksville Police Department asks for the public's help in identifying Golden Eagle Jewelry theft suspects.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating the theft of a $4600.00 gold chain taken from Golden Eagle Jewelry located at 652 North Riverside Drive.

On December 16th, 2021, a male and a female entered Golden Eagle Jewelry and were able to distract the clerk, allowing them to steal the gold necklace.

They didn’t realize the chain was stolen until they reviewed video cameras on December 27th, 2021. The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects.
 
Anyone with information or additional video footage are asked to please contact CPD Detective Kurtich, 931.648.0656, ext. 5556.
 
To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous articleWinter Weather Update for Clarksville-Montgomery County
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online