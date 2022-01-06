Clarksville Police Department investigates Property Theft at Golden Eagle Jewelry

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating the theft of a $4600.00 gold chain taken from Golden Eagle Jewelry located at 652 North Riverside Drive.

On December 16th, 2021, a male and a female entered Golden Eagle Jewelry and were able to distract the clerk, allowing them to steal the gold necklace.

They didn’t realize the chain was stolen until they reviewed video cameras on December 27th, 2021. The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects.Anyone with information or additional video footage are asked to please contact CPD Detective Kurtich, 931.648.0656, ext. 5556.To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.