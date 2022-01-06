22.6 F
Clarksville
Thursday, January 6, 2022
Clarksville Police Department releases Winter Weather Driving Update

Urgent Message

Snow covered roads in Clarksville-Montgomery County.
Snow covered roads in Clarksville-Montgomery County.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has worked sixty-five (65) motor vehicle crashes from 6:00am until Noon today, Thursday, January 6th. A majority of those crashes have occurred since the snowy weather hit the Clarksville Area.

At the time of this release, Clarksville Police officers are still working fifteen (15) crashes.

CPD is urging the public to stay home and avoid the roadways if possible.

If you must go somewhere, allow yourself plenty of time to get there, slow down and anticipate slowing down and stopping, the roads are slick and the snow is still accumulating on the ground.

