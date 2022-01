Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 15-year-old Deavionna Smith-Marshall, (black female)

She was last on West Concord Road this morning at around 6:00am, wearing a tan sweatshirt, black jeans, a red hat, and carrying a red purse.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check her status or contact CPD Detective Vanatta, 931.648.0656, ext. 5487.