Clarksville Youth Orchestra joining Austin Peay State University’s Community School of the Arts, auditions coming on January 10th

Clarksville, TN – The Community School of the Arts (CSA) at Austin Peay State University (APSU) continues to expand its offerings, and this spring, the school is adding the Clarksville Youth Orchestra’s high-quality instruction and performance opportunities to the mix.

The new partnership begins on Monday, January 10th, when Clarksville Youth Orchestra (CYO) will hold spring 2022 auditions from 5:00pm-7:00pm.

Parents can save a slot for their youngsters at this Signup Genius web page . The auditions will be in Room 147 in the Mass Communication/Music building at Austin Peay State University.

CYO’s first rehearsal will be on Monday, January 24th, and the orchestra will perform regularly in APSU’s George and Sharon Mabry Concert Hall. The spring will culminate with a concert.



“We are excited to have the Clarksville Youth Orchestra as part of our CSA family,” said Dawn Martin Dickins, CSA coordinator.

Spring 2022 auditions for the CYO will be a bit different from years past. Returning students don’t need to audition, but new students have to. All students must audition in the fall, though.

Audition requirements:

One scale of choice (one, two or three octaves with whatever bowing you choose.

A prepared piece of music showing the student’s technical ability.

Sight-reading based on music for the semester.

CYO tuition is $125.00 for the spring, but siblings get a $15.00 discount. For more information or to register, visit the CYO page at the Austin Peay Marketplace.

Andrew Bailey, conductor for CYO’s Melodic Orchestra, is eager to work with the students this spring.

“Throughout my life, one of the most consistent wells of joy has been music, and having the incredible privilege to not only teach your students music but make it with them, is something that I look forward to immensely,” he said.

CYO Harmonic Conductor Zenas Alexander added: “Music is such a beautiful and unifying art, and being able to work with your students to become not just better musicians, but better people, is simply a dream come true.

CYO is the premier training youth orchestra in the Clarksville area, designed for students receiving private instruction or participating in their school orchestra. CYO helps students refine ensemble playing, orchestral procedures and sound production.

CSA offers a variety of arts classes for children and adults, from beginning to advanced levels. The classes span dance, theatre, music, creative writing and visual art. Austin Peay State University’s Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts has managed the school since 2017.

Registration is now open for the CSA’s upcoming classes and workshops – including workshops on still life painting and figure drawing. Visit the CSA’s class page for more.