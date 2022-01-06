22.6 F
Clarksville
Thursday, January 6, 2022
Fort Donelson National Battlefield Closed Due to Winter Storm

US National Park ServiceDover, TN – Fort Donelson National Battlefield has closed for the remainder of today, Thursday, January 6th, 2022, due to heavy snow fall and rapidly deteriorating road conditions throughout the region.  Local authorities are asking those with non-essential travel to remain off of area roads.

A delay in reopening is expected for Friday, with a potential for continued closure through the day as park staff address access and safety concerns that the storm may leave behind.

Updated announcements will be posted on the park’s webpage www.nps.gov/fodo  and on Facebook page www.facebook.com/fortdonelsonnps

