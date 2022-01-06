20.5 F
Clarksville
Thursday, January 6, 2022
HomeNewsMontgomery County Government Offices to remain Closed through Friday
News

Montgomery County Government Offices to remain Closed through Friday

News Staff
By News Staff
Hazardous road conditions.
Hazardous road conditions.

Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government Offices will remain closed through Friday, January 7th, 2022 due to hazardous winter weather driving conditions.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), Montgomery County Highway Department, and Emergency Medical Services are encouraging people to stay off the roads, when possible.

Numerous weather-related accidents and traffic incidents have been reported throughout Montgomery County.
 
As of 2:30pm, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department reported 110 wrecks, 11 with injuries, and 57 motor assists.
 
The Montgomery County Highway Department and Clarksville Street Department crews are working diligently to clear roads.
 
For government services available online, please visit mcgtn.org.

Previous articleMontgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports Weather Related Traffic Incidents
Next articleClarksville-Montgomery County remains under a Winter Storm Warning
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us:

FOLLOW US

©2021 Clarksville Online