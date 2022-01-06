Winter Weather Update for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee until 8:00pm CT Thursday evening, January 6th, 2022

Heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with locally higher amounts possible.

The high Thursday will be around 28 °F. The low Thursday night will be down to 7 °F. Conditions will not improve much on Friday with a high of 26 °F and a low of 16 °F.Travel could become very difficult. Plan on hazardous travel conditions developing this morning and continuing through Friday.If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Hazardous Weather Outlook for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Today and Tonight

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of Middle Tennessee through this evening, with a Winter Weather Advisory across far southern Middle Tennessee. Snow is expected to spread across the area this morning and continue through the afternoon before ending, with some sleet and freezing rain mixing with the snow across southern Middle Tennessee.

Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with higher amounts possible, are anticipated along and north of I-40. South of I-40, a light glaze of ice along with 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected.

Hazardous travel conditions are expected to develop during the day today and worsen tonight as temperatures drop into the teens and single digits. Roads will likely remain hazardous Friday into Saturday morning as temperatures stay below freezing.

Friday through Wednesday

Widespread showers and a few thunderstorms are expected Saturday night into Sunday across Middle Tennessee, with 1 to 2 inches of rain possible. These rainfall amounts combined with snowmelt may cause localized flooding issues, as well as rises on area rivers.

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.