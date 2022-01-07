APSU Men’s Basketball plays Morehead State at the Dunn Center, Saturday

Austin Peay (4-8 | 0-2 OVC) vs. Morehead State (9-5 | 1-0 OVC)

Saturday, January 8th, 2022 | 4:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – Playing its first game in a week, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team returns home to square off with Morehead State on Saturday, January 8th.

The tip-off is set for 4:00pm inside the Winfield Dunn Center.

Series History

Series Record vs. Morehead State: Austin Peay trails 56-57

Last Meeting: February 6th, 2021 | Morehead, KY | Austin Peay 74, Morehead State 75 (OT)

Watch Live

ESPN+ (Barry Gresham – PBP, Bob Belvin – Color)

About the APSU Men’s Basketball Team

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team enters Saturday’s contest with an overall record of 4-8 and 0-2 in Ohio Valley Conference play. The APSU Govs have won five of the last six meetings against Morehead State and have a 38-17 record all-time against the Eagles in Clarksville.

Overall APSU has lost five straight contests and is averaging 69.4 points per game and shooting 43.6 percent from the field.

Leading The APSU Govs

Redshirt freshman Caleb Stone-Carrawell leads the Govs and ranks 10th in the OVC at 13.2 points per game.

Stone-Carrawell has scored in double figures in nine of the 12 games this season and is shooting 49.2 percent from the floor.

Defending The Dunn Center

Austin Peay State University’s defense has been opportunistic as of late, forcing double-digit turnovers in each of the past six games.

Crashing The Boards

Freshman Elijah Hutchins-Everett ranks third in the OVC at 7.7 rebounds per game.

The Orange, NJ, native also ranks fourth in the conference with 2.8 offensive rebounds per contest.

Sharing Is Caring

Junior Carlos Paez has been one of the best players in the nation when it comes to sharing and taking care of the ball.

Paez ranks second in the OVC and 16th in the NCAA with a 3.1 assist/turnover ratio.

Assisting The Record Book

Carlos Paez is just five assists away from cracking the top 10 in career assist at Austin Peay State University. The junior guard has 272 career assists and leads the Govs this season with 44.

Free For A Reason

The APSU Govs rank fourth in the OVC with a .698 free-throw percentage. Austin Peay State University tallied a season-high 38 free-throw attempts last Saturday at Southeast Missouri.

Junior Carlos Paez leads the team, shooting 94.7 percent from the charity stripe, and has made 15 straight free throws.

Tickets

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

Following Saturday’s contest, the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team hits the road for an OVC in-state battle against Belmont on Thursday, January 13th. APSU then returns home on Saturday, January 15th for a matchup with Eastern Illinois.

Follow The APSU Govs

