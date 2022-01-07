APSU Softball adds Division I transfer Megan Hodum to 2022 roster

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team has added fleet-footed outfielder Megan Hodum to its 2022 spring roster, as a mid-year Division I transfer.

Hodum, a 5-6, left-hand hitting, native of Stantonville, Tennessee, transferred in during the semester break after playing one season at nationally ranked Liberty and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Last season, she appeared in 38 games for the Flames, primarily off the bench as a pinch-runner, but did get three starts in the outfield, batting .455 (5-for-11), with 18 runs scored.“We are excited that Megan has joined the Governors’ family,” APSU head coach Kassie Stanfill said. “Her speed and athleticism will be a solid addition to Team 37”.Hodum prepped at McNairy Central High School, earning all-district honors each season for the Bobcats and finishing with a .463 career batting average, 112 runs scored, and 55 stolen bases.

Hodum becomes the second NCAA Division I transfer on this year’s roster for the Govs, joining Morgan Zuege, who transferred from Eastern Kentucky following the 2021 season.