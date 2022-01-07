F&M Bank Arena names Kylie Wilkerson as First General Manager

Clarksville, TN – F&M Bank Arena has announced that it has named Kylie Wilkerson as its first General Manager. Wilkerson, who previously served as Director of Event Services at Bridgestone Arena, will now oversee all day-to-day operations of F&M Bank Arena. F&M Bank Arena is currently under construction and scheduled to open during the 2022-23 season under Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) management.

“We are very excited to name Kylie Wilkerson as the first General Manager of F&M Bank Arena,” said Danny Butler, Vice President for Predators Holdings, LLC, parent company of SS&E, the Nashville Predators, and Bridgestone Arena. “Kylie started with the organization 10 years ago and has grown to be one of our best young leaders. She will bring our ‘One Goal’ philosophy with her to Montgomery County, ensuring that F&M Bank Arena is managed and operated with the same core principles that we utilize at Bridgestone Arena and our Ford Ice Centers. We could not be more pleased that she has accepted this opportunity.”

Wilkerson joined Bridgestone Arena Event Services as an intern in 2011 and has grown through various levels of the department. In her new role, Wilkerson will oversee all operations of F&M Bank Arena and will lead the charge in making F&M Bank Arena a premier destination in Clarksville and Montgomery County.

“Great things are happening in Montgomery County, and I’m ecstatic to see the growth that will continue with the opening of F&M Bank Arena,” Wilkerson said. “I’m counting down the days until we get to host our first Austin Peay basketball game, bring more events to Montgomery County and expand hockey into another community.”

The venue is already beginning to book events for 2023 and will continue to add staff throughout the year. F&M Bank arena will also contain luxury suites, premium seating, private hospitality space, party rooms, and common areas that will have full access to the arena bowl. The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s basketball teams will move their coaches’ offices and training facilities into F&M Bank Arena, which will also house their practice court.

F&M Bank Arena will hold approximately 6,000 fans for concerts, 5,500 for basketball games, and 5,000 for hockey games.