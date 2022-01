Dover, TN – Fort Donelson National Battlefield will remain closed today, Friday, January 7th, 2022 allowing park staff to address snow and ice conditions following a Thursday winter storm.

After receiving several inches of snow, followed by a significant drop in temperatures, park and many roads across the region remain snow or ice-covered.

Updated announcements will be posted on the park’s webpage www.nps.gov/fodo and on Facebook page www.facebook.com/fortdonelsonnps